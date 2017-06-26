Okay, Let’s Talk about Anxiety

It seems like these days, everyone has anxiety. Not just anxiety, but frustrating, life-altering, capital-A ‘Anxiety.’
I hear the word used a lot. I hear it in different forms – ‘I have anxiety,’ ‘I have social anxiety,’ ‘I am a super anxious person’ – and when I do, I want to tug on that person’s sleeve and ask, “Really? Do you really? Are you really an anxious person? How anxious? When you say that, what do you mean exactly? Can you tell me about it?”
Here’s the thing; on one hand, hearing other people talk about their anxiety makes me feel like I’m not alone. Considering how many people talk about it, it almost makes me feel normal. I mean, everyone seems to have it. Maybe everyone does have it to some extent.
On the other hand, sometimes I feel like a lot of things get lumped into the anxiety category when they probably don’t belong there. I mean, sometimes I’m reluctant to do something, but that doesn’t mean I have anxiety about it. Sometimes I’m nervous about something, and that also doesn’t mean I have anxiety about it. In my case – and I can only speak to that, because everyone has different experiences – anxiety is a different beast to either reluctance or nerves or fear or pure unwillingness. It feels different.
When my laziness makes me disinclined to do something, it usually sounds a bit like a petulant teenager. It grumbles, and sighs, and mutters things like, “Yeah, no. I don’t want to do that,” or, “Uhhhh… yeah I’d rather stay home and watch something on Netflix. Imma do that instead.”
When my nervousness makes me disinclined to do something, it sounds a bit like a frightened child. It makes high-pitched noises only dogs can hear, and groans, and whines things like, “But do we haaaaave to?” or, “What if the other kids don’t like me?”
My anxiety doesn’t say anything. My anxiety doesn’t sound like anything. It feels. It feels like my soul is digging its heels into the floor and refusing to budge. It feels like my heart is a hummingbird. It feels like my throat has suddenly shrunk to the size of a plastic straw and getting air is a conscious effort. It feels like I need to vomit, even if the only thing I’m able to bring up is bile. It feels like my mind is either at 0 or at 100; either blank with panic, or piling worry on top of worry on top of worry until I can’t see over the top to the horizon of normality.
It feels like flying down a steep hill on a bicycle with no brakes. It feels like when you’re on the stairs and your foot misses a step. It feels like waiting for results you know are going to be bad. It feels like cold heat flooding your body.
It’s a deeply, deeply unpleasant feeling.
Thankfully, I don’t feel this steamroller, flat-out, full-force version of anxiety too often. When I do, I try to push through it. I don’t take medication*. I don’t wonder if I’m dying. Instead, I tell myself that it’s not real, that I’m in control, and that my brain is being (excuse the language) a dick. I tell myself that emotions are constructs, and that it will pass.
And you know, it does. Eventually. Somehow.
So now tell me, do you feel anxiety? If so, what brings it on? What do you do about it? How do you manage it? Inquiring (and anxious) minds want to know!
*I have nothing against taking medication and have often considered it, but the potential side-effects have always frightened me more than the idea of just dealing with the anxiety.
22 thoughts on “Okay, Let’s Talk about Anxiety”
I feel your pain… it leaves me feeling unsettled. I did finally get a prescription, which helps immensely! Do talk to your doctor and find out which way works best for you. 🙂
Do you get any side-effects? Thanks pealout!
A little at first, but after a couple of week, the symptoms went away.
It usually feels like someone is sitting on my chest and squeezing my heart with their hands. At the moment it’s mainly brought on when dealing with my mother (very Freudian…). I guess it’s hard to detangle what is nerves, fear, panic, anxiety, they usually go hand in hand. When I had a particularly tough time with feeling anxious and overwhelmed, everything felt like it was sped up and I was frantic although I was completely paralysed to act. Fun times! 😉
All my life I have struggled with anxiety of sorts. And it has never gotten better from being in school and being worried about telling my parents about a bad test score, or a school bully, or other things. As an adult it tends to come about with money issues or work issues. It can be debilitating at times. Knots in my stomach, tension in my body, unhealthy food choices and the urge to vomit as you mention. Like you I have been fearful of going down the medication route for the same reason. I try to find other ways to deal with it like going for a run, or putting on certain songs that always get me pumped up. Last year I made a video of a big family gathering we had in Ireland for a 100th Birthday. Even though I made it, it’s kind of been a go to source in the last year because it genuinely just makes me happy. And I think that is maybe a key to dealing with anxiety. Remembering that there is always something worth smiling or laughing about. Great post. Sorry I haven’t replied to many of your recent posts. I’m taking a bit of a break from my music posts for a bit because I’m working on a book so I figured that would be a good diversion for a bit!
I’ll get anxiety out of nowhere. There are times when anxiety is warranted, like when I’ve completely blown off an assignment at work, and then have to cram. My bad. But there are other times, when it’s not warranted, and for the life of me – I have no idea why I get that feeling. It’s usually fleeting, though and then I’m off to wander about. 🙂
Thank you for this post. It needed to be said. People need to realize that even if they are the one’s who cry wolf, the consequences can still be shifted to someone who really needs help.
I have been clinically diagnosed with anxiety and depression, but I can count on one hand how many anxiety attacks and depressive states I’ve had in the last year, and for that, I count myself lucky.There are people that suffer on a daily basis, and I wish more people were sensitive to that fact.
I have a few things that make me feel anxious like… Mr being out on his motorbike or my mother out driving (her driving is appalling) – I feel sick, can’t concentrate until I know they are home and if the phone rings when they are out I have already convinced myself they have been involved in an accident. These are just things that worry/frighten me, everyone has those so I wouldn’t ever say I suffer from anxiety or have anxiety.
Wow, you described anxiety perfectly. It is indeed a feeling. It’s not worry about a bad grade or decision at work, it’s not fear that something bad might happen if you mess up or don’t do what someone wants. Those have reasons attached to them that you can control. Anxiety just happens.
For me, anxiety is that worry or fear for no reason. It just is and if I could correct it, if I could study more to get good grades, learn better about my work expectations, talk things over with parents, children, or spouse so we’re all together on things, I could and would. But you can’t. There’s nothing to fix. It just is. Fortunately for me it is the exception rather than the norm.
Once I had medication and it helped in that it made the rare anxious event extremely rare. But it also made the rest of life dull, sort of blunted. Everything was OK but there were no spectacular highs. It was like living where there aren’t any seasons. How can you enjoy a fabulous if you never see a gray sky. So instead, when I do get the rare helpless feeling I sit and brood for as long as it takes me to recognize that I did nothing to bring this on and then instead of just hoping it will pass, I find something to do that I know I can do successfully but requires some thought and attention to do so. Write something, play the piano, work a puzzle. I don’t try to control it, I override it. So, that’s what works for me.
Great post. Thank you for sharing and good luck.
Thankfully my anxiety has been little to none over the last couple of months. I feel like I fought it head on and have finally taken control over it.
I took medication for about a year and I truly feel it made things a million times worse when it was all said and done, thank God I decided to get off of it. When you said, “It feels like my mind is either at 0 or at 100; either blank with panic, or piling worry on top of worry on top of worry until I can’t see over the top to the horizon of normality.” That was pretty spot on. When my anxiety does surface, my brain either quits working all together or goes into overdrive. I stutter really bad and have the hardest time forming sentences. I have nervous ticks with my hands and pick at the skin around my finger (horrible I know).
Like I said, my anxiety has virtually disappeared in the last few months. Not sure how, but don’t really care why. I’ve tried really hard to make sure I don’t put myself in situations where it would usually occur and I have tried facing my fears head on. I think that has helped the most!
You know Quinn, I really like your writing style. Your description of anxiety is very accurate. I never could put that feeling in words.
Keep up the good work!!
Sorry that you are also dealing with anxiety, it truly is difficult. I have tried medication before and recently started again to help out. I have a handful of other techniques that usually work, but sometimes it goes beyond what I can control on my own
This was a great topic to share and I love the way you were able to describe how it feels! I have troubles with anxiety and I have worked in mental health. Describing and sharing are so difficult.
I’ve never considered myself as a person who suffers from anxiety. I don’t think I hit that extreme on the spectrum — And after reading how anxiety makes you feel, I can definitely say I don’t get that feeling. Do certain things make me anxious at times? Definitely. When I get anxious, I usually run until I wear myself out. Otherwise, my mind will continue to wander, and I’ll make myself sick.
I think there’s a difference between just being nervous and having anxiety, and I think some people who say they may have anxiety may just be nervous? That was me when I was younger, it was just me being nervous about things. I started dealing with anxiety around the time of my 22nd birthday and I continue to deal with it now. It’s a feeling for me as well I think, I can’t explain, it comes from intrusive, irrational and negative thoughts which lead me to overthink way too much! I kept on going to the doctor a lot during that time thinking I had all these different illnesses, she gave me some medication but I stopped it maybe after two weeks as I too got worried about side effects. It comes due to a number of reasons now, right now I’m anxious that I won’t ever be able to find a job. How do I cope? I rationalize with myself, I know I have experience and I know I’m not just sitting here waiting for a job, I know it will come eventually I just have to be patient.
Thanks for the post! I feel like I’m still trying to figure out If I actually get anxiety or if it’s just really bad nerves. The difference is sometimes hard to see. I know I just get nervous some times, but I think I get slight social anxiety as well. As I’ve gotten older dealing with social situations has gotten a lot harder. Right now I’m in the midst of figuring out how to manage it. Stepping outside my comfort zone is something I don’t often like doing, but I try and and force myself to do things I wouldn’t otherwise do.
I used to have strong anxiety and would get a stomach ache, headache or feel distracted for no reason (and every reason). After many years, I decided that it was not worth it anymore. I made every effort to quell the anxiety — I took some meds, I ramped up my therapy, and I finally decided that I needed to stop worrying. I took up meditation and more yoga. My anxiety has since ebbed and flowed, and I now ask myself: is worry going to help the situation? Ninety-nine percent of the time, the answer is no.
I don’t have anxiety. I get nervous sometimes but nothing to the extent you described. You’re very brave! All of you are dealing with anxiety.
I’m with you on this – I think the meaning of anxiety is different for everyone, but to use it for nervousness or worry takes away from the severity of actual medical anxiety. I’m better now, but there was a brief period in my life when i lived in London that I feel I had true anxiety attacks. It would tend to happen either while riding the tube or at home. I would suddenly be gripped by an inexplicable feeling of foreboding and start struggling to breathe, feeling faint and getting heart palpitations. At its worst, there was one night where I couldn’t stop my whole body from physically shaking. It didn’t feel like it was associated with stress or any real threat, but I stopped having the attacks when I got a new flat and a new job – I just wish there was a solution for everyone.
What brings on my anxiety? My anxiety. That’s it. There’s no trigger. Sometimes I simply go through a period where I feel like I’m on a bike without brakes (I did that once when I was 8 because the older kids suggested it- yes, I felt like I was going to die. I’m lucky I didn’t). My periods of anxiety comes without warning and they go away almost as quickly – just a little hangover to shake. I was medication resistant for years, but when I started taking meds, I felt *more* like myself rather than less. BTW, ANXIETY is a fantastic scrabble word: clever, descent points and you cleared your rack. Well done.
Excellent post. I think anxiety is the scourge of this decade. These are anxious times.
