Life Skills Unlocked: Solving the Riddle of the Strong Smell of Cat Pee

My kitchen smells like cat pee.
Considering I don’t own a cat (yet), this is not a sentence I expected to type. A kitchen can smell like many things – the toast we burned at the weekend, the flapjacks I made on Tuesday, the cacio e pepe spaghetti we ate last night – but I would have to say that cat pee is just not one of the typical kitchen aromas.
My face crunched into an expression of distaste, I ventured in nose-first. I sniffed the fridge.
Nothing.
I opened the fridge and cautiously sniffed. I could smell spring onions and cheese.
“As you were,” I whispered, and closed the fridge door.
I crept forward. I sniffed the counter.
Nothing.
I sniffed around the hob, and past the hob to the area where cereal and bread sit together in a peaceful pile of carbohydrates. I could only smell bread. I continued my search. I opened the oven.
Nothing. Just the faint whiff of something that perhaps had baked a little past its burning point.
I sniffed the sink – nothing – and opened the cupboard beneath it. Nothing there either. Just the smell of caustic chemicals and brillo pads that should be used more frequently. I hovered over the drying rack, and stood on my tiptoes to sniff at the microwave.
Nothing.
I came to the washing machine.
This was definitely where the smell was strongest. The washing machine is probably about four years old at this point. I opened it and looked inside, looking for the source of this weird waft of ammonia. My wiggling, warped reflection stared back at me from the inside of the shiny steel drum.
I stood up straight and narrowed my eyes at the offending appliance. The strange smell was definitely coming from in or around the washing machine. Obviously a second opinion was required.
I pulled up Google on my phone and typed, ‘My washing machine smells like cat pee.’
813,000 results popped up.
“Oh good,” I said aloud to nobody in particular. “I’m not alone!”
Apparently, if you don’t run a hot 90°C (194°F for those of you across the pond) wash about once a week, bacteria starts to grow in and around the seal of your washing machine, leading to a distinct and unpleasant cat pee-like scent. So all those eco-friendly, non-shrinking 30°C (86°F – seriously guys get it together) washes you’ve been putting on? Great for your delicates, not so great for your washing machine.
I wrinkled my nose in disgust, both at the smell and at the fact that nobody ever mentioned this to me before. I thought I was saving the planet one lukewarm wash at a time! Nobody told me about the cat pee bacteria, or that I need to run a hot cycle every week!
I read on.
Google advised me to throw a cup of white vinegar – not too vigorously, you don’t want it all over the kitchen; the smell of white vinegar is only just preferable to the smell of cat pee – into the washing machine and run a hot cycle with nothing inside it. So I did that.
And then, with a suspicious side-eye, I did it again, because screw trying to be eco-friendly when your kitchen smells like feline urine.
Now only the faint scent of white vinegar and scrupulous cleaning remain.
So hopefully that’s the end of it!
13 thoughts on “Life Skills Unlocked: Solving the Riddle of the Strong Smell of Cat Pee”
Thanks for that helpful bit of info! I’ve never had that problem before, and now, thanks to you, I never will! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Solving the most banal mysteries of life so you don’t have to!
LikeLike
Hahaha thanks for making me laugh. Be careful of dog poo dishwashers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
AAAAAAARGH!
LikeLike
Does this work with actual cat pee?
Could you hurry with your answer please?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha! I have no cat pee on hand. Are you willing to wait about two weeks?
LikeLike
I understand this has happened to me a couple of times. I normally do this when I wash towels. I use vinegar and baking soda in the drum with heavy towls. The towels get clean and come out really soft, while the smell is eliminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sounds like something I need to start doing! Thanks for the tip!
LikeLike
Hahah way to make my morning. This was so funny! It was a good length too and such a good expression of character. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! 😊
LikeLike
Man. This reminds me of the time my husband being the clean freak he is, decided to wash the filter piece of the vacuum cleaner. That’s great. You clean the thing that’s suppose to clean your things. Then he stuck it back in the vacuum cleaner and when I turned it on a few days later to vacuum the carpet, it smelled like a mouse had died in there while eating blue cheese that was growing toe fungus. It was DISGUSTING. Like I cannot describe the smell because I haven’t smelled anything else like it. Google suggested that he may not have completely dried out the filter before sticking it back in, causing it to grow mold. We hand-washed, dishwasher-washed, sun dried that S.O.B. Nothing. Eventually the vacuum cleaner was too comprised to earn its keep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my God that… that sounds revolting. I already think vacuums smell weird, so if mine started to smell like decaying mouse carcass it would go right out the window. And I’m not on the ground floor!
LikeLike
lol that’s exactly what happened. I went out and bought a new vacuum soo fast and told the husband never to touch my vacuum again!
LikeLike