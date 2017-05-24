Thoughts On… The Ring Thing

So it turns out that when you get engaged, you wear a ring.
Who knew, right?* It’s a whole thing. There’s the proposal, and all the things that come with that (champagne… lots of champagne), and then there’s the ring. Usually a shiny ring. Usually a shiny ring with a sparkly rock perched on top so that you can blind your enemies with some carefully-angled light reflection. While I was aware of all of this in a vague, theoretical sense, I hadn’t really thought about it.
Like… ever.
Of course I’ve been around other engaged people, and I’m not completely socially inept, so I have taken part in the customary, “Congratulations! Oooh your ring is amazing!” routine. My congratulations are always sincere – I am a secret sap and melt internally during retellings of funny/sweet/charming/odd/downright peculiar proposals – but if I’m honest, my interest in the ring itself has always been extremely limited. My brain sees the new bit of jewellery and registers ‘beautiful silver-coloured ring with sparkly stone’ and literally nothing else. This may sound borderline sacriligeous, but by and large they all look the same to me. More importantly, they mean the same thing; this person (who I love) is getting married (to someone they love)… and that’s lovely!
But amigos, you have no idea.
Or rather, maybe you do have some idea, but I had NO idea.
The ring thing is an actual rabbithole. It’s Ringception. You think all you need to do is pick a ring. You think it’s simple. You think there’s only one layer… but you’re wrong. You’re so wrong. There are many layers, and once you’ve jumped in there is no Edith Piaf singing Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien to kick you back to sanity.
The first time I looked at rings, I felt the same icy panic that usually closes over me in the men’s shoe department. They all look the same. I know they’re not the same – I know there are differences – but God help me, I cannot point them out. I start to feel a strange, itemised kind of colourblindness; each ring I look at blurs into a muddy amalgamation of every ring I’ve seen before it. It turns out they are not just beautiful silver-coloured sparkly diamond rings. They are rose gold, or yellow gold, or platinum, or white gold, but if they’re white gold then they can be 14 karat, or 18 karat, and can I tell the difference?
No. No I cannot.
Then there are the diamonds (you can use any stone, but diamonds are most common); they can be round, or square, or oval, or pear, or princess, or cushion, or marquise, or emerald, or asscher, or a dozen other “cuts,” and that’s without going deeper into facet cuts and table depths and mathematical formulas for making the diamond a blinding weapon of refraction. I avoid mathematics whenever possible so as you can imagine this is not an area I am particularly interested in. When it comes to one round cut diamond or another round cut diamond, can I tell the difference?
No. No I cannot.
And then, after all that, you have the settings. Do you want it in a bezel setting? Halo setting? Tension setting? Prong setting? How many prongs? Four? Six? Square-placed or compass? Talon or rounded? Cathedral or Tiffany?
It’s endless.
When I started reading online about all of this, I kept coming across forums full of men planning to propose. There are threads out there in the wilderness of the world wide web crammed full of adorably encouraging strangers virtually psyching each other up and advising each other to “Check out her pinterest so you have an idea of what rings she likes.”
Psssh! I scoffed. Like there are people out there pinning their ideal engagement rings to their pinterest boards. Pinterest is for food! Everybody knows that!
Alas, further googling forces me to admit that I was wrong; these people exist. They are legion. There are many, many people out there who are extremely prepared for any potential proposal that might pop up. In this, as in so many other things, it turns out I am that one suddenly cramming for a test I didn’t even know I had to study for, while other people have been carefully compiling binders of detailed notes** for years.
Quelle surprise.
Still, there are a few things here that are bring me a measure of serenity when I start to feel like I am falling into a vertically-placed, asscher-cut hall of mirrors.
- This is the most first world of first world problems.
- Parts of this process have allowed me to say shake my head vigorously and say truly outrageous things like, “NOT THOSE PRONGS!” which is not something I ever thought I would have an opinion about, let alone say out loud.
- I don’t really care. I mean I care in so much as I do not want to wear an uncomfortable, heart-shaped eyesore for the rest of my days, but I don’t care. I would have said yes without any ring. I would marry Scrubs with a rubber band around my finger. He is the best.***
So that’s where I’m at. I’ve read more than I ever thought I would need to know about engagement rings. I’ve made some tentative decisions (I’ve decided against heart-shaped diamonds as a general rule). I will no doubt update you when I receive the final product so you can say “Oooh your ring is amazing!” in keeping with the well-established custom.
… Even if it does just look like a beautiful silver-coloured ring with sparkly stone.
*When we got engaged there was a provisional ring (rose gold, with rose quartz and little diamonds for the curious), with the plan being to find The One Ring To Rule Them All at a later stage, together. Hence, Ringception.
**Pinterest boards.
***I realise I am biased. He is though.
24 thoughts on “Thoughts On… The Ring Thing”
It’s a coincidence that you post about your proposal as Fella and I went searching for a ring this past weekend! I found 3 good options and told him I would be happy with any. Now he’s hiding a ring somewhere in the house waiting for ‘the right moment’; plus, he wants to talk to my parents… I’m going half nuts wanting to tear the house apart looking for ‘my precious’, but I want him to have his moment.
I’ve always been fascinated with engagement rings. I don’t so much have a Pintrest board as I have an entire wish list on Etsy. I gravitate towards antique rings, especially from the 20s-40s. They have such a story to tell in my mind. Like with anything else though, you’ll know it’s your ring as soon as you see it.
I’m so happy for you!! 🙂
The antique ones are very pretty, I admit. And look at you so quick and decisive! I feel like you just dived right in whereas I’m the stereotypical rabbit in headlights, except the headlights are just lights reflected by many, many sparkly stones! Congratulations! Or is it too early to say that? Do I have to wait?
I will accept any pre-engagement congratulations. 😀 We figured, since we put an offer on a house last week (and didn’t get 😦 ), maybe a wedding should be in our future as well.
Like I said, I’ve been studying rings for years now, so I had a pretty good idea what I wanted. This weekend was just supposed to be about trying them on, but things got serious very quick. 🙂
Oh no! You didn’t get it?! Well at least you’ve got Your Precious to keep your spirits up! And PRE-CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS!
Nope. Didn’t get it. We even offered over asking price, but were beat out by another offer. It wasn’t meant to be I guess…
And THANK YOU! 🙂
I don’t wear much jewelry and I certainly don’t wear anything of value, so I know probably even less than you on rings. It’s just not something I ever needed to know or ever will need to know. My mom is pretty ring obsessed. Always looking at rings at stores and for anniversaries getting her rings upgraded or fixed or something… I guess when/if I get engaged, I’ll be forced to consider things a bit more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you will! You will. (<- read in an ominous tone of voice)
Ahhhh! This was such a cute piece. Your personality really shone through 🙂 Thanks for sharing and congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 🙂
When I asked her on bended knee, the box I proffered held a black rubber O-ring from a motorcycle carburetor. We had met in a motorcycle racing chat room, where she was asking about carburetor jetting changes as a function of altitude (she was a hopeless romantic from the start). She wore that O-ring exclusively for almost a year, and was genuinely disappointed when I finally got around to getting her a rock made of rock. Well, “disappointed” may not be *quite* the right word. In fact, if I recall, her exact words were, “it’s about fuckin’ time”. But I knew what she meant.
Did that make you secretely sap and melt? Good.
BTW, I spent the time between rubber and actual gem researching things until I practically became a gemologist. If you’re not in any particular hurry, I suggest you at least become familiar with the basics so you’re not conned into something like a “spread diamond” (a stone cut wide but flat, which makes it look impressively large but destroys the sparkly-sparkly we all love). My own experience showed that “cut” is the #1 key to ring happiness, followed by color. Don’t worry about clarity overly – most of the little imperfections that affect clarity rating are only visible under magnification, and are pretty much completely negated anyway if you get a stone with an excellent cut. The other “C”, carat size, is all personal preference. Do you want class, or revenge? Go wild there.
Oh – and diamonds don’t reflect. They refract 🙂
Post pics of the rubber band!
Oh you old romantic you, you really hooked me right in there with the rubber o-ring…
You’re quite the expert! I’m not into big rings because I feel like I’m wearing costume jewellery and how am I supposed to play in the dirt with a growth of hard rock sticking out of my hand? I’ve been reading (and reading and reading) but honestly there’s just so much that I never knew I never knew… Thanks for the tips and also the little bit about refraction. I’m going to sound so knowledgeable at my next appointment!
And this is why my mother wears a plain gold band, no engagement ring.
My mother too, although for different reasons!
Your token ring sounds beautiful, I chose an eternity ring of diamonds this time because I knew it would be forever 😊😍 previously I had a very large diamond princess cut which always got in the way. Happy choosing 💍
Oh that’s lovely! See? You made me make the “aaawww” sound out loud! I love that though.
Congratulations on your engagement! I really enjoyed this post.
I’ve never been much of a ring wearer, so my (now) husband and I had lots of discussions the idea of engagement rings whenever we talked about getting engaged. I decided to only go with one if it really caught my eye. In the end we found an antique silver ring with an emerald stone and I feel in love with it. The funny thing is, as soon as I got married I stopped wearing it. My non-ring wearing self much preferred to simply stick with my wedding ring.
You and I are so alike haha, they all looked the same to me too, it gets worse when it comes to wedding planning, who knew how much attention people actually pay to the most trivial things like diamond clarity or the colour of seat cover bows? I’ve been to A LOT of weddings I don’t even remember what any brides dress looked like?
I’m glad you are the same because I was starting to think I was a bit weird and walked around in a bubble oblivious to all of this ‘important’ stuff (maybe you do too but thats cool we can be bubble chums)
I actually have a bit of heartbreak when it comes to my engagement ring. I hadn’t looked at rings because I NEVER thought we would get engaged as neither of us were ever that fussed about marriage but something changed his mind and he decided he did, he didn’t tell a soul and picked the ring by himself and popped the question, of course I said yes, because well, I love him, obviously, how could you say no if you love him?
SO
1) I am not a fan of the diamond industry 2) I have tiny hands and never wear rings 3) I would not have picked this ring for myself.
He said I could change my ring if I wanted but at the time I thought it was so sweet that he chose it for me and something had drawn him to that particular ring. so I said No. Also I dont understand these couples that go and pick a ring together then he proposes later on with the ring they just bought? WHAT? surprise?
So my ring is the one he chose, I love it because I love him, I love that he chose it and I love what it stands for but I don’t love how it looks, or the attention the sparkly rock attracts (my little hands make it look so BIG) and I feel a tremendous amount of guilt for not loving it the way I should, my heart breaks for my poor ring as I accidentally on purpose leave it on the bedside table for the third day in a row.
and the award for longest comment in history goes to…….
Apologies!
You can have fun with the experience. When you go to the jeweler, stare at the rings while reciting ‘my precious’. That gets ’em every time. 😉
Your thoughts crack me up. I am like you on the ring thing. I lucked out, my husband gave me the wedding ring his father gave to his mother when they were married (he is no longer with us so it is extremely special). It has 3 separate bands of gold and a tiny pear shaped diamond on top, nothing spectacular, but something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life!
Yes, Quinn, we know. You are the ideal girlfriend. Quit bragging. 😉
But seriously, Congrats! 🍾🎉🎊
IMHO – Skip the rings, engagement and wedding. Clutter. After sitting on our night stands for 18 years we finally put them in a box and got tattoos instead.
LikeLike
and now there are wedding dresses and garters in your future!
and love.
YO, Congrats!
I never ever wore rings til we chose my engagement ring. It took me ages to get used to something on my hands. Now I don’t notice and am constantly checking they’re still there.
I had one all picked out on the internet but my hands were too small. I have child hands so we looked at a local jeweller in Aberystwyth and got a beautiful diamond and sapphire ring and I liked it more when I saw it in real life. Maybe find a jewellers with a good reputation and limit your ring research to one shop? Limits your choices!
